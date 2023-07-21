New leader talks about technical colleges, new mega site

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro business and civic leader will join the board that heads up Georgia’s technical colleges.

Governor Brian Kemp announced the appointment Thursday. This announcement comes at the same time the Hyundai Plant is being built and schools are ramping up to train the workforce.

Doug Lambert has served on the Ogeechee Tech board before. But his says this state-wide appointment comes at a critical time for our region and its schools.

He’s served on Bulloch County’s development authority and seen industry come to the region. He also knows Hyundai’s meta plant will bring potential jobs, but those jobs will be tied to high tech equipment beyond traditional manufacturing.

“It’s going to require skill sets that a lot of people don’t have right now. It’ll be important if we want those jobs to remain in our area for our citizens that we train them,” Lambert said.

He says it speaks volumes that Hyundai has partnered with multiple technical schools for training programs. He believes Georgia’s technical colleges have the people and the resources to work with the company to provide the training the company will need for workers.

“I think the technical colleges do a good job of identifying emerging needs and creating programs to match that,” Lambert said.

He and the other new appointees will take their oath of office in Atlanta on Aug. 1.

