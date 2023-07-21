Protecting Savannah horses from the heat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heat isn’t just a safety concern for people. The City of Savannah said it’s enforcing a rule that protects the horses you see pulling tour carriages around the city.

The city rules prevent tour companies from running horse-drawn carriages on city streets when the heat index is 110 degrees or higher. That’s enforced by the Office of Special Events, Film and Tourism in the city.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says city leaders take the safety of our four-legged friends seriously.

“We have reminded all horse carriage tour companies of their responsibilities as it relates to these rules. We certainly ask them to be mindful of their investment and certainly to make sure they do what they can to make sure our four-legged friends remain cool,” Mayor Johnson said.

And if you were wondering where the horses are when it’s hot, the city says they can be kept at the companies’ yards or stands, but again, they just can’t be in the streets.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.