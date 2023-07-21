Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Protecting Savannah horses from the heat

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heat isn’t just a safety concern for people. The City of Savannah said it’s enforcing a rule that protects the horses you see pulling tour carriages around the city.

The city rules prevent tour companies from running horse-drawn carriages on city streets when the heat index is 110 degrees or higher. That’s enforced by the Office of Special Events, Film and Tourism in the city.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says city leaders take the safety of our four-legged friends seriously.

“We have reminded all horse carriage tour companies of their responsibilities as it relates to these rules. We certainly ask them to be mindful of their investment and certainly to make sure they do what they can to make sure our four-legged friends remain cool,” Mayor Johnson said.

And if you were wondering where the horses are when it’s hot, the city says they can be kept at the companies’ yards or stands, but again, they just can’t be in the streets.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police Department investigating deadly shooting on Winding Way
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State files motion to revoke Quando Rondo’s bond after car crash, possible overdose
Police: Woman attacked while trying to stop shoplifting at Rincon store
Police: Woman attacked while trying to stop shoplifting at Rincon store
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Beaufort County School District
Over 20 Beaufort County schools will have free breakfast, lunch thanks to federal program

Latest News

Calhoun Square
Savannah man suing city for renaming Calhoun Square
Police lights
Teenager dies after shooting on W. Montgomery Cross Road
State files motion to revoke Quando Rondo’s bond after car crash, possible overdose
Chatham Co. leaders meet to continue hurricane preparedness discussions
Chatham Co. leaders meet to continue hurricane preparedness discussions