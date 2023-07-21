Sky Cams
State files motion to revoke Quando Rondo’s bond after car crash, possible overdose

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Bowman was jailed on gang and drug charges on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By Shea Schrader and Paige Phillips
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah rapper Quando Rondo could have his bond revoked after the State filed a motion Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after the rapper, who’s real name is Tyquian Bowman, was involved in a car crash in Chatham County on July 19.

According to the motion, Bowman was seen driving at a high rate of speed before crashing into another vehicle. It goes on to say EMS had to administer Narcan to Bowman because he was showing signs of an overdose.

The motion also says he was taken to the hospital where he became “belligerent with staff and had to be sedated.”

According to the State, Bowman is being charged with a number of traffic offenses. He is expected in court on July 27th.

Bowman was granted bond in June after being indicted on street gang and drug charges. At the time, a judge said Bowman meets the requirements for bail and that he has significant ties to the community.

That bail was set at $100,000 with a number of conditions.

You can read the full motion below:

