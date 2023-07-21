Swimming tournament being held at new aquatic center in Baxley

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Baxley’s population jumps by hundreds of young athletes this weekend as they host a state tournament in swimming.

For Baxley and Appling County, it’s not only a chance to show off their new Aquatic Center, but also a chance to host hundreds of swimmers and their families this weekend.

Appling County’s barracuda swim team lead the tournament opening like the host team in the Olympics. Earlier this year, the Recreation Department opened the new $2.5 million Aquatic Center. Before it was even open, they offered to host the state finals and got it. While plenty of local kids will win titles this weekend, hosting by itself is a big honor.

“Everybody’s surprised that we can build something like this in Appling County. I’ve talked to some people from places that have a way bigger swim team than us and they don’t even have their own pool,” Recreation Department Director Timmy McGuirt said.

It also means hundreds of families here for the weekend. Some will use the food trucks while others eat in local places and stay in hotels here and surrounding towns.

