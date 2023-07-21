Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Teenager injured in Beaufort County shooting

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager.

It happened on Archie Sumpter Road around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said two homes were hit by bullets fired from the road. A 16-year-old inside one of those homes was shot.

He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The sheriff’s office is asking if anyone has any information that could help with the case, to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police Department investigating deadly shooting on Winding Way
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
State files motion to revoke Quando Rondo’s bond after car crash, possible overdose
Police: Woman attacked while trying to stop shoplifting at Rincon store
Police: Woman attacked while trying to stop shoplifting at Rincon store
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Beaufort County School District
Over 20 Beaufort County schools will have free breakfast, lunch thanks to federal program

Latest News

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Judge does not make ruling yet on motions filed in Leilani Simon case
Swimming tournament being held at new aquatic center in Baxley
Swimming tournament being held at new aquatic center in Baxley
Protecting Savannah horses from the heat