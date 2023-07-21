Teenager injured in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager.

It happened on Archie Sumpter Road around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said two homes were hit by bullets fired from the road. A 16-year-old inside one of those homes was shot.

He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The sheriff’s office is asking if anyone has any information that could help with the case, to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.