2 people injured after shooting near Bolton and Live Oak Street

Heavy police presence near Bolton and Live Oak Street(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are injured following a shooting Saturday morning.

This happened in the 1100 block of East Bolton Street.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A WTOC reporter saw at least seven police cars and a dozen officers on the scene.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

