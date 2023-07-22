2 people injured after shooting near Bolton and Live Oak Street
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are injured following a shooting Saturday morning.
This happened in the 1100 block of East Bolton Street.
The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A WTOC reporter saw at least seven police cars and a dozen officers on the scene.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
