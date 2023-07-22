3 people, 2 animals displaced after fire in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people and two animals were displaced after a fire Saturday.

The Savannah Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stark Ave.

Fire officials say smoke and flames were visible when they arrived on the scene.

Crews found a fire in a utility room that extended into the attic.

The Red Cross is assisting the people that live in the home.

No injuries were reported.

