3 people, 2 animals displaced after fire in Savannah
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people and two animals were displaced after a fire Saturday.
The Savannah Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stark Ave.
Fire officials say smoke and flames were visible when they arrived on the scene.
Crews found a fire in a utility room that extended into the attic.
The Red Cross is assisting the people that live in the home.
No injuries were reported.
