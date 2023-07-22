Sky Cams
Benedictine alum Justin Thomas holds youth baseball clinic, embraces role model opportunity

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 21, 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Justin Thomas made his mark with the Benedictine program. Thomas now wants to do the same for the area’s youth, but as a role model.

Thomas returned to Savannah and in association with Diamond Elite Baseball, held the first Just Thomas Baseball Clinic on Friday night at Benedictine.

“Being from Savannah, growing up in the BC community and culture, it just felt like something I had to do. Growing up, I had a lot of role models and just being there for the kids is a big thing. Once you give kids a role model, I feel like they can take a lot away from that,” Thomas said.

Thomas recently wrapped up his freshman campaign with the University of Georgia, appearing in 25 games. His first career hit was a home run in a 9-4 win at Georgia Southern.

