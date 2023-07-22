Sky Cams
'Downtown Gives Back' at Bradwell Park in Downtown Hinesville

‘Downtown Gives Back’
‘Downtown Gives Back’(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Different organizations in Hinesville teamed up to make sure students in the area have everything they need ahead of the new school year.

Parents and students lined up for “Downtown Gives Back” at Bradwell Park in Downtown Hinesville.

The event featured a live band, vendors, free haircuts, and a school supply giveaway. Organizers say events like these can make a big difference months down the road.

“Some of our kids in our community, I’m a school teacher myself, so sometimes, they run out of supplies. Sometimes, in the middle of the school year, some parents can’t afford school supplies. They can’t afford book bags to give them. We want to make sure that they have enough to be able to last them for the year. That’s what’s important to us, to make sure that they have a variety, and that they have plenty.” Larry Murray said.

Liberty County students return to school on Aug. 2.

