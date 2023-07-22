Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The severe threat for tonight should be over. We still could see one or two lingering showers or storms overnight, but it should remain dry for most. Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most.

However, I’ll look for warmer temps at the coast. We’ll continue looking for partly cloudy skies through the morning as temperatures warm up fast. By the early afternoon, I’ll look for high temps in the upper-80s to lower-90s.

Meanwhile, it’ll feel like it’s dancing around 100 degrees. Having all this extra warmth and humidity in the afternoon should begin to kick up storms by the mid-afternoon. I’ll especially look for these in our western inland areas.

These pop-up chances should continue growing as they push west through the afternoon, leading to more widespread clusters of scattered storms through the rest afternoon and early evening hours.

During this time, a few of these could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast throughout the day.

Going into the rest of this week, rain chances drop to 20-30% with the best chance for coastal areas each day. Meanwhile, high temps will stay in the mid to lower-90s, but still feel about 5 to 7 degrees hotter. So, be sure to remain drinking lots of water if you have to be outside.

