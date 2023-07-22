Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man arrested after shooting near Bolton and Live Oak Street

Heavy police presence near Bolton and Live Oak Street
Heavy police presence near Bolton and Live Oak Street(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Earnest Leonard Lowe was arrested Aug 1. in connection to a shooting near Bolton and Live Oak Street.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Original Story- Two people are injured following a shooting Saturday morning.

This happened in the 1100 block of East Bolton Street.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A WTOC reporter saw at least seven police cars and a dozen officers on the scene.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton Co.
One killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton Co.
MGN police lights
Police surround Savannah home for hours, no one barricaded inside
Back to School Festival
20 people suffer heat-related injuries at back-to-school event in Savannah
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
1st US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake

Latest News

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan County Sheriff’s Office aiming to make people aware of internet crimes against children
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the ongoing incident involved one of their...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashes at airport
FILE PHOTO: Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of the Palmetto State Bank, is charged with...
Murdaugh conspirator, Russell Laffitte sentenced to 7 years in prison
Bryan County Sheriff’s Office
‘I really hate it for the community:’ Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam calls