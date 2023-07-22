Man arrested after shooting near Bolton and Live Oak Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Earnest Leonard Lowe was arrested Aug 1. in connection to a shooting near Bolton and Live Oak Street.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Original Story- Two people are injured following a shooting Saturday morning.

This happened in the 1100 block of East Bolton Street.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A WTOC reporter saw at least seven police cars and a dozen officers on the scene.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

