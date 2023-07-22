Sky Cams
Mike Hostilo Law Firm hosts back-to-school drive(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are headed back to school in the next few weeks around our area, one local law firm decided to help parents and their students out Saturday in Chatham County.

The Mike Hostilo Law Firm stuffed book bags with pencil, notebooks, crayons and more before giving them to families.

They also had food trucks and the blood connection in attendance in case folks wanted to donate blood or get some free lunch. Someone you may recognize from the firm tells us this is a long standing back to school tradition.

“10th annual back to school drive, 10th annual back to school drive. This is the 3rd one for this season so we’re on the corner of Abercorn and Derenne just trying to make sure that we can help some of the community,” Ricky Willi said.

Willis, who raps in the law firm’s commercials, adds that he doesn’t see this tradition ending any time soon.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

