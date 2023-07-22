Savannah-Chatham County Public School system hosts Back-to-School Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School system hosted it’s annual back-to-school expo Saturday at the Savannah Civic Center.

The school district says turnout is typically between 10,000-15,000 people for this event that puts vendors, schools and district services at one location.

The start of school is less than two weeks away in Chatham county, as students will get back in the classroom Aug. 3.

“We wanted to do this so parents would not be forced to go from school-to-school, place-to-place, so to give them an opportunity to come to one place and get everything they need,” Dr. Angie Lewis said.

