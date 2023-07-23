Barricaded man armed with machete surrenders to Vidalia Police

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police arrested a man after he broke into someone’s home armed with a machete.

Police say they responded to a home on West Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday where a man forcefully entered armed with a machete.

The female occupant of the home was able to leave unharmed.

The male suspect was identified as 43-year-old Antonio Knowles of Vidalia.

Vidalia Police Investigative Services, with assistance from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, were able to talk Knowles into surrendering without further incident just after 8 p.m.

Knowles was taken to a local hospital for evaluation then turned over to the Toombs County Detention Center, where he faces charges of home invasion and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

