BCSO investigating shooting in Burton

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in Burton.

Officials say they responded to a home on Stanley Road in Burton around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843.255.3418.

