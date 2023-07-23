BCSO investigating shooting in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in Burton.

Officials say they responded to a home on Stanley Road in Burton around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843.255.3418.

