Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Beaufort Water Festival underway

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - It’s one of the signature events of the Beaufort Water Festival.

This year’s parade through Downtown Beaufort.

The grand Marshal was Rob Bridgers and the Beaufort Lions club was behind organizing it.

WTOC spoke with some of the people who walked in the festivities about what this event and their community means to them.

“I think it’s really cool that we have a group of girls representing Water Festival, because we all get to come together and make new friends,” Lia Tracy said.

“Parade day is very excitable. It’s a time to relax. No violence. You get a chance to really enjoy your community. It’s just a day for the whole community to enjoy one another,” Ronald Patterson said.

“We are actually new to this area. We’ve been here three years and we love this. This is so awesome. It is amazing to be a part of a town that’s really into quirky and fun things to do,” Shannon Baltzegar said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence near Bolton and Live Oak Street
2 people injured after shooting near Bolton and Live Oak Street
Man fatally shot on Indiana Ave
UPDATE: Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting on Indiana Avenue
2 men injured following shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.
2 men injured following shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.
FILE PHOTO - Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island swimmer being treated for possible shark bite
UPDATE: One person dead after shooting at Jasper County nightclub

Latest News

‘Downtown Gives Back’
‘Downtown Gives Back’ event held at Bradwell Park in Downtown Hinesville
Mike Hostilo Law Firm hosts back-to-school drive
Mike Hostilo Law Firm hosts back-to-school drive
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Swimming tournament being held at new aquatic center in Baxley