Beaufort Water Festival underway

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - It’s one of the signature events of the Beaufort Water Festival.

This year’s parade through Downtown Beaufort.

The grand Marshal was Rob Bridgers and the Beaufort Lions club was behind organizing it.

WTOC spoke with some of the people who walked in the festivities about what this event and their community means to them.

“I think it’s really cool that we have a group of girls representing Water Festival, because we all get to come together and make new friends,” Lia Tracy said.

“Parade day is very excitable. It’s a time to relax. No violence. You get a chance to really enjoy your community. It’s just a day for the whole community to enjoy one another,” Ronald Patterson said.

“We are actually new to this area. We’ve been here three years and we love this. This is so awesome. It is amazing to be a part of a town that’s really into quirky and fun things to do,” Shannon Baltzegar said.

