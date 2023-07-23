Brian Harman wins The Open in dominating fashion for first major championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Brian Harman completed a stellar four-day performance at Royal Liverpool on Sunday, carding a 1-under 70 in the final round to win his first major title at The 151st Open Championship.

Harman finished the tournament 13-under-par, 6 strokes ahead of Jason Day, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, and Jon Rahm, who finished in a four-way tie for second.

Harman’s 6-stroke margin of victory matches the second largest in Open Championship history. Only Tiger Woods won the tournament by a bigger margin: 8 at St. Andrews in Scotland in 2000.

Harman is expected to move to No. 3 in the Ryder Cup points. The top six players in the standings after the BMW Championship on August 20th will be automatic qualifiers for the American team.

