Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -I’ll continue to track scattered strong to severe thunderstorms pushing east across the area in the evening hours of tonight. During that time, any severe storm we see will likely have damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and lots of lightning.

Be sure to stay weather aware as we head into the rest of today. After midnight, rain chances decrease quickly but we still could see a few isolated rain chances overnight into tomorrow morning. During that time, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most.

However, I’ll still look for slightly warmer temps along the coast. We’ll look for more patchy fog in our inland areas through mid-morning. Throughout the day, I’ll look for increasing cloud cover throughout the day as highs warm into the upper-80s to lower-90s.

However, it’ll still feel like it’s around 100 degrees for most. Going into the afternoon, I’ll look for scattered to isolated pop-up storms during the afternoon with gusty winds and heavy downpours. These chances should remain higher for coastal areas and more isolated for inland areas unless you are south of the Altamaha River.

Going into the rest of this week, rain chances drop to 20-30% with the best chance for coastal areas each day. Meanwhile, high temps will stay in the mid to lower-90s, but still feel about 5 to 7 degrees hotter. So, be sure to remain drinking lots of water if you have to be outside.

