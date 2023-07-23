Sky Cams
Man injured in shooting on Indiana Avenue

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has serious injuries after a shooting in Savannah Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Indiana and Ohio Avenues around 7 p.m., according to Savannah Police.

First responders took the victim to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing situation, stay with WTOC for updates.

