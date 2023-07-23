Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Old Savannah City Mission aiming to help people escape the heat

Old Savannah City Mission
Old Savannah City Mission(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Record breaking temperatures across the country this month.

Phoenix seeing more than 20 days above 110 degrees and that heat not expected to go away anytime soon.

And those high temperatures even being felt right here in the coastal empire and Lowcountry.

That’s what has led places like the Old Savannah City Mission to open a cooling center.

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and their main goal is to help people escape the heat and enjoy some air conditioning.

The center also provides folks with plenty of water, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Because July has been so hot here many people are taking advantage of this opportunity to cool off.

“We used to have an average a month ago of maybe 60 per meal, we’re up to at least 100 to 120 per meal right now because of the heat and everybody wanting to get out of the heat and coming in for a meal,” Jermaine Rey said.

The Old Savannah City Mission also offers showers to those who need it and emergency beds for nights where it’s too hot to sleep on the street.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence near Bolton and Live Oak Street
2 people injured after shooting near Bolton and Live Oak Street
Man fatally shot on Indiana Ave
UPDATE: Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting on Indiana Avenue
2 men injured following shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.
2 men injured following shooting on Pennsylvania Ave.
FILE PHOTO - Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island swimmer being treated for possible shark bite
UPDATE: One person dead after shooting at Jasper County nightclub

Latest News

Beaufort Water Festival underway
Beaufort Water Festival underway
Savannah-Chatham County Public School system hosts Back-to-School Expo
Savannah-Chatham County Public School system hosts Back-to-School Expo
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in Burton.
BCSO investigating shooting in Burton
Vidalia Police arrested a man after he broke into someone’s home armed with a machete.
Barricaded man armed with machete surrenders to Vidalia Police