Old Savannah City Mission aiming to help people escape the heat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Record breaking temperatures across the country this month.

Phoenix seeing more than 20 days above 110 degrees and that heat not expected to go away anytime soon.

And those high temperatures even being felt right here in the coastal empire and Lowcountry.

That’s what has led places like the Old Savannah City Mission to open a cooling center.

The center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and their main goal is to help people escape the heat and enjoy some air conditioning.

The center also provides folks with plenty of water, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Because July has been so hot here many people are taking advantage of this opportunity to cool off.

“We used to have an average a month ago of maybe 60 per meal, we’re up to at least 100 to 120 per meal right now because of the heat and everybody wanting to get out of the heat and coming in for a meal,” Jermaine Rey said.

The Old Savannah City Mission also offers showers to those who need it and emergency beds for nights where it’s too hot to sleep on the street.

