One person shot in Jasper County nightclub

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Ridgeland, SC. (WTOC) - One person has been shot inside Tap Ultra Lounge and transported to the hospital.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect fired multiple rounds inside the nightclub before 1:30 a.m. this morning. Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby tells WTOC they are currently looking for a suspect.

SLED has been called in to process the crime scene, as deputies interview witnesses.

