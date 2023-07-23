Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings

Sky Cams
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings
By Anna Black
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday, five people were shot in three different shootings in Savannah.

WTOC spoke to Mayor Van Johnson, who was at the scene of one of the day’s shootings.

“A really strange and unusual day here,” said Mayor Johnson.

Saturday, a third shooting in a single day.

Savannah Police say a man was shot at Indiana and Ohio avenues Saturday around 7 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mayor Van Johnson says police are looking for answers.

“We’re trying to now add this into this and see where it falls and if there’s a connection, there may not be,” said Johnson.

The day’s shooting surge started around 10 a.m. at the 1100 block of East Bolton Street.

Savannah Police say two people were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just a few hours later around noon, a second separate shooting at Savannah Gardens Apartments on Pennsylvania Avenue.

There, Savannah Police say another two men were shot.

They were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mayor Van Johnson says it’s unacceptable.

“I mean the fact of the matter is that, you know, people want to, you know, go to work, go to school, enjoy their city, and then these types of things occur,” said Johnson.

He says summertime also plays a role.

“When you have hot weather and you have hot tempers and a gun is available, then you have random acts of gun violence that are occurring,” said Johnson.

Mayor Johnson says it’s important people cooperate with police and handle differences peacefully.

“These things are very demoralizing when they do happen. We need to try to figure out what the common theme is and be able to address it to make sure those people are taken off the streets,” said Johnson.

Savannah Police haven’t announced any arrests for Saturday’s shootings. As of now, these are three separate incidents.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

