1 killed in shooting on Waters Avenue in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 25-year-old was killed in a shooting on Waters Avenue in Savannah.

According to the Chatham County coroner’s office, 25-year-old Lavonta Mayes was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3 a.m. Monday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 8000 block of Waters Avenue.

The Savannah Police Department said it interviewed witnesses at the scene and one person is sought for questioning.

No arrests have currently been made. Anyone with info should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

