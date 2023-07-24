Beaufort Co. administrator Eric Greenway placed on administrative leave

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The Beaufort County administrator has been placed on administrative leave.

The announcement was made at an emergency council meeting Monday morning that not only is county administrator Eric Greenway being placed on paid administrative leave, but also that all the purchases made under his watch since the start of 2023 will be investigated.

“I’m going to ask a member of council to move and to second to place the county administrator Eric Greenway on administrative leave with pay until further notice,” Joseph Passiment said.

That was the announcement after a two-hour private council session.

The motion approved unanimously in the ten minutes that followed.

Our investigates team, digging into what’s happened involving the county administrator in recent months, found a criminal incident report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. It reads in part.

“On 5-11-23 a complaint was received at Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office regarding activities that may constitute misconduct by Eric Greenway.”

The report continues.

“It was determined that the complaint will be forwarded to an independent agency for investigation.”

We asked about that independent agency the 14th circuit solicitor whose area includes Beaufort County telling us in a statement.

“Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner and I discussed the complaint and agreed that this matter requires an independent review. So it has been forwarded to the Public Integrity Unit.”

That unit is a joint effort between the 14th and 1st circuits. The statement goes on to say about that unit.

“It examines cases from either circuit that entail allegations of public corruption, officer-involved use of force and other matters involving public officials.”

The explanation continues, saying.

“An example would be misconduct cases, which could be covered by both statutory and common law. "

To be clear, Greenway is being investigated by that Public Integrity Unit and, soon, by the county.

