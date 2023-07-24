Bulloch Co. schools preparing for an increase in population

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - School leaders in Bulloch County say mobile units will be a short term solution as they plan and build new schools to handle expected growth.

They’ve added a new wing at Brooklet Elementary, classroom by classroom. District leaders say combine recent growth with the anticipated arrival of new families for the Hyundai metaplant nearby and numbers could climb beyond the 11,000 currently enrolled county wide.

“Nobody knows when that’s going to happen. But we know it is going to happen. So, yes, we do expect a population increase in our schools this year,” said Superintendent Charles Wilson.

They’ve already announced plans to build a new and larger Southeast Bulloch High School, with the Middle School moving into the current campus.

“The board has given us approval and we’re moving pretty rapidly. But it’s still going to take us-from design to construction - easily four years to build a new high school.”

He anticipates that population wave to extend across much of the county.

“We’re going to have to add some schools, we won’t be there quickly. A couple of elementary schools and a middle school in the south part of the county and will probably have to add a couple of schools in the Statesboro area.”

He says, even as the district works through facilities and growth challenges, instruction for students will remain the top priority.

They’re also asking parents who still wish to register new students for the district to do that by July 27 if they want them to be in a class on the first day August 1.

