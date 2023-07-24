Evans Co. School System prepares for the upcoming school year

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Back-to-school season is already upon us with many schools throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry heading back to the classroom next week.

Students and teachers are getting ready to head back the first day in Evans County on Aug. 2.

“We’ve got a staff that’s dedicated and prepared to teach, and we want our kids here so we can put those two together and see magic happen,” Superintendent Marty Waters said.

Waters says safety is a big focus while preparing for this school year.

Clear or mesh backpacks will continue to be required again among other new safety measures.

“We have metal detectors that were provided as part of a safety grant that they will be at all locations,” Waters said.

The county also enhancing its car pick up system at the elementary school.

“Parents will have a decal they’ll hang from their rear view mirror and the system will actually pick it up as they drive through the gate.”

Something Superintendent Waters is looking to make improvements on from last year is attendance.

“About a third of our students last year miss between 15 and 20 days, so we’re asking parents to please be mindful as you’re setting appointments.”

And something brand new to Claxton High School and Middle School this year a new football stadium.

“Being able to look out there and, and see the new turf and the new stadium is awesome,” Greg Hill said.

Previously, Claxton students played at the Pecan Grove, something that has been used for decades making some feel a bit nostalgic.

“It’s kind of been sort of mixed emotions, you know, right now we’re practicing in the Grove, and so that’s what they’re accustomed to, but at the same time I tell them that they’re going to be history makers because you’re going to be the first team that ever step on that, in the new stadium and on the new turf,” Hill said.

Superintendent Waters says schools in Evans County will be providing students with about 90 percent of the school supplies they need for classes all to try and limit the stress on families in the area as the first day approaches.

