GBI investigating deadly shooting in Garden City

Police lights
(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a deadly shooting at the Pines Apartment Complex in Garden City.

Garden City Police say they responded to a call of a shooting after midnight on Monday. They found one person dead and another with non-life threatening injuries.

Chatham County Coroner David Campbell has identified the person who died as 23-year-old Wanya Pringle. He says Pringle was shot at least one time.

Garden City Police say the GBI is taking over the investigation.

