Highs near 90°, few afternoon showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday starts out mild and mostly dry with temperatures in the mid 70s.

We’ll have a light westerly breeze this morning. Temperatures only warm to the mid 80s by noon with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. We’ll be cooler than last week, but heat index values will still approach 100 degrees. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Highs will be slightly below average with a few afternoon showers. pic.twitter.com/n64wH2zg5I — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 24, 2023

Beach forecast: Wave heights will be under 2 feet with a low risk of rip currents. We’ll have a southwesterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour with highs in the upper 80s. Be careful if you’re going in the water, there have been jellyfish stings reported over the weekend.

For the middle of the week, afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s. Each afternoon presents just a slight chance for isolated showers and a storm or two. Severe weather is not expected.

Warmer weather looks to return this weekend with highs back in the mid 90s along with afternoon/evening rain chances.

Tropical update:

Don was a hurricane over the weekend, but is now a tropical storm. By tonight, Don will likely just be a Topical Depression as it continues to weaken.

Tropical Storm Don is just about done. pic.twitter.com/Y9TIMRvKBK — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 24, 2023

There is an area of interest approaching the Lesser Antilles this week. This system only has a 20 percent chance of development over the next two days.

