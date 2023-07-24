Sky Cams
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Garden City

By WTOC Staff and Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- Police arrested 20-year-old Jalon Jackson Wednesday.

He’s charged with murder and making false statements.

WTOC has reached out the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for more information on this case.

Original Story- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a deadly shooting at the Pines Apartment Complex in Garden City.

Garden City Police say they responded to a call of a shooting after midnight on Monday. They found one person dead and another with non-life threatening injuries.

Chatham County Coroner David Campbell has identified the person who died as 23-year-old Wanya Pringle. He says Pringle was shot at least one time.

A WTOC reporter counted nearly 30 bullet holes in the door of an apartment.

WTOC spoke to a woman who lives in the area and she said it was terrifying for her and her family to wake up to gun shots.

A neighbor who asked to be recorded off camera and Councilwoman Natalyn Morris say something needs to be done to address gun violence.

“Something has to give. It’s dangerous and scary all at the same time.”

“I was very shocked to wake up this morning to that information. The young man’s family, my sympathy goes out to them. We’ve got to do something about the gun violence. I know it’s hot and tempers flare and everything but shooting someone is not the answer so we have to come together as a community and see what we can do,” Natalyn Morris said.

Councilwoman Morris says she wants to collaborate with the other cities to see what they can do to address shootings in our area.

Garden City Police say the GBI is taking over the investigation.

