Man taken to hospital after being hit by machete at Sam’s Club

The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is in custody and another man was taken to the hospital after a fight.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, it happened at about 3 p.m. at the Sam’s Club on Montgomery Cross Road.

Police say the two men, who knew each other, were arguing in the parking lot when one of them hit the other with a machete.

CCPD says they are interviewing witnesses.

