Man taken to hospital after being hit by machete at Sam’s Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is in custody and another man was taken to the hospital after a fight.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, it happened at about 3 p.m. at the Sam’s Club on Montgomery Cross Road.

Police say the two men, who knew each other, were arguing in the parking lot when one of them hit the other with a machete.

CCPD says they are interviewing witnesses.

