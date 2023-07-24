Man taken to hospital after being hit by machete at Sam’s Club
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is in custody and another man was taken to the hospital after a fight.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, it happened at about 3 p.m. at the Sam’s Club on Montgomery Cross Road.
Police say the two men, who knew each other, were arguing in the parking lot when one of them hit the other with a machete.
CCPD says they are interviewing witnesses.
