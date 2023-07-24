New details revealed in Claxton plane crash that left 3 men dead

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost a month since investigators found the crash site of the missing plane.

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office say 3 local men were on the plane and died in the crash.

As the community continues to grieve Bobby Smith, David Hodges and Mark Dement, we’re getting new details on the federal investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board report says the plane only reached 125 feet before crashing as questions remain about what caused the flight to go down.

New details about the moments before a plane crashed in Claxton last month killing a pilot flight instructor and passenger on board.

The NTSB says surveillance data shows the Piper P-A 30 plane took off from the Reidsville airport on June 25 at 11:40 a.m.

11 minutes later it touched down at Claxton-Evans County Airport.

After a refueling stop there the report says the plane took off again around 12:30 p.m. with the last location recorded about a minute later.

Flight data shows the plane only reached 125 feet which aviation experts say isn’t normal for a typical departure on this type of flight.

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office found the plane’s wreckage in a wooded area around five a.m. the next day less than half a mile from the runway.

They later identified the victims as Bobby Smith and David Hodges from Reidsville.

Mark Dement from Register also died in the crash.

Family members of those onboard contacted the Federal Aviation Administration when the plane did not return to Reidsville, according to the report.

The NTSB says the purpose of the flight was for the instructor to prepare the pilot for an FAA proficiency check including speed demonstrations and a simulated engine failure.

The pilot-rated passenger owned the airplane and was onboard to observe and familiarize himself with the aircraft.

Once investigators found the wreckage the report notes that an examination of both engines did not reveal any preimpact failures or mechanical anomalies.

After the crash, those who new the people on board told us many learned how to fly from them.

“It will be a large loss for this community as they have a thriving training program going on at the airport. They worked well with the community. Both of them were good men and they always have a smile. They will be greatly missed,” Walt Rogers said.

Now the search for answers into what brought the plane down continues.

The report does not explicitly give a reason for why the plane went down.

The NTSB does say that weather conditions at the time of the crash showed clear conditions and low wind speeds.

It’s clear when investigators will release their final report but the wreckage was taken in for further examination.

