Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One person dead after shooting at Jasper County nightclub

Herbert Dashawn Ford, left and Kevin Jamol Young, right.
Herbert Dashawn Ford, left and Kevin Jamol Young, right.(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ridgeland, SC. (WTOC) - Two suspects have been arrested after a deadly shooting at a lounge in Jasper County, S.C.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Herbert Dashawn Ford and 22-year-old Kevin Jamol Young have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Albert Heyward.

Ford and Young are both charged with accessory after the fact.

The sheriff’s office said multiple shots were fired inside Tap Ultra Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Heyward, 29, was take to the hospital where he later died.

This is still an active investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone that may have information to please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843)726-7779, or CrimeStoppers at (843)554-1111. Please reference JCSO case #23S19301.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Saturday shootings
Man fatally shot on Indiana Ave
UPDATE: Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting on Indiana Avenue
Vidalia Police arrested a man after he broke into someone’s home armed with a machete.
Barricaded man armed with machete surrenders to Vidalia Police
GBI investigating deadly shooting in Garden City

Latest News

Evans County School District
Evans Co. school system prepares for the upcoming school year
GBI investigating deadly shooting in Garden City
Woman charged after investigators say she ‘compelled’ stepchild to start fire inside home
2 men rescued after boat capsizes near Jekyll Island