One person dead after shooting at Jasper County nightclub

Ridgeland, SC. (WTOC) - Two suspects have been arrested after a deadly shooting at a lounge in Jasper County, S.C.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Herbert Dashawn Ford and 22-year-old Kevin Jamol Young have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Albert Heyward.

Ford and Young are both charged with accessory after the fact.

The sheriff’s office said multiple shots were fired inside Tap Ultra Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Heyward, 29, was take to the hospital where he later died.

This is still an active investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone that may have information to please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843)726-7779, or CrimeStoppers at (843)554-1111. Please reference JCSO case #23S19301.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.