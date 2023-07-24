‘Our goal is to bring some closure to the families:’ Police speak out after weekend shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement is asking anyone with information, to come forward to help with these cases.

The Savannah Police Department’s Assistant Chief called the shootings violent and disappointing.

He says detectives are still out working from this weekend trying to figure out what caused this series of gun violence.

A city reeling from a weekend of gun violence.

Savannah police investigating four shootings in the past 72 hours that left two people dead.

“Right now we have a few that’s separate and we have some that may be connected. We’re working to see which ones are connected,” Devonn Adams said.

Two adults were shot on East Bolton Street near Waters Avenue Saturday morning.

Hours later two more adults were shot near the Savannah Gardens apartment complex.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The third shooting in Savannah Saturday happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana and Ohio Ave.

24-year-old Jaylan Martin was shot at least one time and later died at the hospital from that incident, according to the Chatham County Coroner.

Then around 9 p.m. Sunday on Savannah’s Southside police were called to an apartment complex on Waters Avenue near Mall Boulevard.

Police found 25-year-old Lavonta Mayers unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was just chaos. It was like 12-13 cop cars around here. It was just really crazy,” Rich Purna said.

The shootings reverberating to city hall where leaders called for an end to the gun violence.

“For the families who are reconciling loss and pain, we want to acknowledge that we feel your pain,” Kesha Gibson said.

Police now urging an end to conflict vowing to bring those responsible to justice.

“Our goal is to bring some closure to the families and put the suspects that are responsible for the incidents this weekend in jail,” Devonn Adams said.

