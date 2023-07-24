Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department detective that was accused of falsifying information during a murder case has been terminated.

Cpl. Ashely Wood was accused by defense attorneys of lying and making up evidence in a 2018 murder case. Charges against one of the suspects, Marquis Parrish, were recently dropped.

Wood was placed on administrative leave and has now been terminated.

According to the separation papers from the City of Savannah, Wood was let go for violations of the Oath of Office – including knowledge of laws and truthfulness/honesty.

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther provided the following statement: “The City of Savannah does not comment on personnel actions. However, the Savannah Police Department holds all employees to a high standard of ethics and integrity, and should anyone not meet those standards they will be subject to discipline, which can include termination.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.