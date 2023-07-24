Savannah native Brian Harman wins 151st open championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah native Brian Harman crushed the competition at the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England this weekend.

“I’ve always had self belief that I could do something like this. " Brian Harman said.

Across the world.

Brian Harman collected the first major championship of his career at the 151st British Open.

Back in Georgia at the South Bridge Golf club his friends and family cheering him on.

“Yeah it was pretty loud in the club house needless to say it was almost like being at a football game when you score a touchdown.” Michael Butler said.

Tom Harris has played at the club for more than 50 years. He says he watched Harman grow up and competed against him on the course.

“I’d see him around and we’d play with him. When he turned 13, they let him enter the club championship and I managed to beat him that day for the club championship in 2000.” Tom Harris said.

That last didn’t last long.

“When I get to playing with him as a competitor you know you miss a green, I think I got a chance then he chip the ball up there to the hole make the put and I’m going what am I going to do now.”

Harman would take home the club championship for the next three years in 2001, 2002 and 2003.

Fast forward 10 years later, the name Brian Harman not only on trophies but the main topic of discussion here on the course.

“The golfers have said, I just stepped through the door where Brian Harman walked and grew up so the mood has been great on the golf course, we have had a lot of interest about him growing up here and how he developed into the player he developed into. He did it through hard work and dedication. He was on this driving range all the time hitting balls, always looking to get better.” Butler said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him come by the club here one day whenever he gets back and gets a chance to breathe a little bit and we’ll all say hey to him there are a couple of guys that have passed on that were very big on Brian and they’re all saying I played with him, he beat me.” Harris said.

