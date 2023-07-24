Savannah Police addresses gun violence after 4 shootings over the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A city reeling from a weekend of gun violence.

Savannah Police are investigating four shootings in the past 72 hours that left two people dead.

“Right now we have a few that’s separate and we have some that may be connected. We’re working...to see which ones are connected,” said Assistant Police Chief Devonn Adams.

Two adults were shot on East Bolton Street near Waters Avenue Saturday morning.

Hours later, two more adults were shot near the Savannah Gardens apartment complex.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The third shooting in Savannah Saturday happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana and Ohio Ave.

24-year-old Jaylan Martin was shot at least one time and later died at the hospital from that incident, according to the Chatham County Coroner.

Then, around 9 p.m. Sunday on Savannah’s Southside police were called to an apartment complex on Waters Avenue near Mall Boulevard.

Police found 25-year-old Lavonta Mayers unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was just chaos. It was like 12-13 cop cars around here. It was just really crazy,” said neighbor Rich Purna.

The shootings reverberating to city hall where leaders called for an end to the gun violence.

“For the families who are reconciling loss and pain, we want to acknowledge that we feel your pain,” said Kesha Gibson-Carter, Post 1, At-Large.

Police now urging an end to conflict vowing to bring those responsible to justice.

“Our goal is to bring some closure to the families and put the suspects that are responsible for the incidents this weekend in jail,” said Adams.

Right now, police say it’s too early to say what lead up to any of these shootings and they have not announced any arrests.

These latest shootings bring the homicide total in the city for the year to eight.

That’s still down significantly from this time last year.

