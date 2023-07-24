Sky Cams
SLED investigating after officer hears 60 shots ring out in Yemassee

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
YEMASSEE, S.C (WTOC) - A Yemassee police officer says he heard more than sixty shots ring out.

The agency is working with SLED to process what they’re calling a complicated scene.

According to an incident report released to WTOC, the officer responded to a home on Jackson Street after hearing dozens of shots from a nearby gas station.

That happened just before 11 p.m. The officer says they found a car with a busted out back window.

Investigators found more than 40 shell cases on the ground.

They say the size of the scene was about a quarter mile.

No word on if there are any suspects.

WTOC will update you if more details are released.

