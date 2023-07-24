Sky Cams
Tattnall Co. schools welcome new superintendent

Dr. Kristen Waters
Dr. Kristen Waters(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Every school year brings new things to students, teachers, and others. In Tattnall County, that extends all the way to the superintendent herself.

Kristen Waters stepped into the job this summer following the retirement of Dr. Gina Williams.

“With good guidance from her and other leaders in the district and support, I knew it was something I could take on and do,” said Dr. Kristen Waters.

She’s an alum who’s worked her way up from para-pro to teacher to board staff to superintendent. While the district has put the masks and pandemic behind them, she says they’re still finding needs for remediation.

“We’re still seeing some gaps with our students...some holes. For example, our sixth grade teachers may have to look back and say, ‘these kids missed 3rd grade’ and find where the gaps are and fill in some holes.”

She says they’re implementing some curriculum with online components where parents can work with students at home. They’re also continuing to adjust to two relatively-new campuses, one less school in the county and a culture of bringing the county together.

“A lot of that ‘I bleed green because I’m from Glennville’ and ‘I bleed purple because I’m from Reidsville’ and you had red in Collins. We had a little of that. But we’ve really been working hard to foster ‘one tribe.’ We’re not North or South. We’re all Tattnall County.”

Tattnall students begin July 31.

