Teachers preparing classrooms for the return of students in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Public Schools in Jasper County start up next Monday and neighbors are getting ready, from providing supplies to those in need to wishing students good luck.

Jasper County School District said that as of Monday, teachers are back in classrooms, getting ready for the first day of school.

As the school year begins, one group that is helping students is Leads Way Medical Center in Ridgeland. They’re donating uniforms to those in need.

“I’m just hoping that we can just see a nice turnaround, especially with the kids. I hope they can be able to enjoy themselves before school and after school. And just hoping that they get the good grades and all that,” said Latrese Chisolm, the supervisor with Leads Way Medical Center.

Registration for Jasper County Schools has already ended, but late registration will start next week at the Lakeside at Blue Heron Community Center.

