‘This is why I cry out so much:’ Savannah Community reacts to weekend shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People are still talking about this gun violence.

These shootings affecting families and people who live near the crime scenes.

“It’s scary and it’s dangerous.”

It brings Tanaka Stringer back to the day she says she lost her son to a shooting while he was robbed.

“I started my non-profit because my oldest son Rashad Akeem Charles was murdered five days before his 21st birthday,” Tanaka Stringer said.

That non profit is A Mother Hurting Heart and offers grief counseling and holds gun violence awareness events.

“This is not just about my son. This was happening way before my son and as you can see several shootings.”

She believes it’s time families who lost their loved ones to gun violence to get together to advocate to local and state leaders for change.

“This is why I cry out so much and this is why I advocate so much and this is why I say I will not let my voice silenced. This is why I keep reaching out to other parents we have to come together.”

And pastors like Charles Roberson of Kingdom Life Fellowship are also disappointed by several shootings at once.

“It hurts. I see myself in so many of the young people that are involved in some of these incidents,” Cahrles Roberson said.

He also serves at an SPD chaplain. Roberson says pastors across Savannah are meeting often to come up with a way to get youth in positive programs.

“It is complex. It’s not easy but we are encouraged and we’re going to keep working hard everyday to make a difference.”

He says Kingdom Life also has conflict resolution trainings for this very reason.

“Whether it’s a month with none or whether it’s a month with several, we don’t ever want to any to happen and we’re going to keep working as hard as we can to make this the best Savannah we can.”

