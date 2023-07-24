Sky Cams
Woman charged after investigators say she ‘compelled’ stepchild to start fire inside home

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has been charged with arson and cruelty to children after investigators say she “compelled” her stepchild to start a fire for insurance money.

According to the Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s Office, 34-year-old Courtney Sellers, of Screven, has been charged with arson, insurance fraud, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Sellers is accused of having her stepchild start a fire on July 14 inside the home on Pine Circle in Wayne County.

“Based on the footage and interviews conducted, investigators determined that Ms. Sellers compelled her stepchild to start a fire inside the home for insurance money on two separate occasions,” said Commissioner King. “The suspect was arrested on July 18th and is currently being housed in the Wayne County Jail.”

The footage referenced was captured by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

