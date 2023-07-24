‘You will be held accountable:’ Savannah Alderman speaks out after weekend violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Coroner identified the man killed in a shooting this weekend.

Coroner David Campbell says 24-year-old Jaylan Martin died at the hospital after a shooting on Indiana Avenue yesterday.

An autopsy has been scheduled in the case.

The coroner is also identifying the 15-year-old killed in a separate shooting earlier this week.

Campbell says Devon Doyle Junior died at the hospital Thursday.

Doyle was shot on West Montgomery Cross Road on Monday.

Savannah police have arrested Anthony Geiger and charged him with Aggravated assault.

Police say they expect a murder charge in this case.

If you do a crime and it’s at the district, you will be held accountable.”

Saturday’s first shooting was in district two on East Bolton Street.

It borders district three the site of the other two shootings.

All just a few miles apart.

“People come from other places and commit crimes here. A lot of crimes are sporadic.”

District two’s alderman says police are looking for suspects and have secured some warrants.

“I just want all these people who want to do heinous crimes in the city that we will track you down.”

Leggett says gun violence is affecting community’s quality of life.

“When we don’t have an opportunity to share, when we don’t have time to spend with our neighbors and find out what it means to be a true community.”

WTOC talked to Mayor Van Johnson Saturday night at the scene of the fatal shooting on Indiana Avenue.

He says it’s important everyone works together to lower violence.

“This is not the majority of our citizens. it’s a very, very small percentage of individuals who are engaged in activity that we’re not necessarily aware of. and so that’s why it behooves us all, to make sure that we’re communicating. we’re saying something.”

After this weekend’s surge in shootings Leggett says he hopes the rest of the summer remains calm.

“Despite how many shootings we’ve had or what crime looks like, we’re relatively low. so, i want to continue that trend and try to push it down as much as possible.”

