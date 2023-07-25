Sky Cams
Actor Jeremy Renner is new owner of SC vodka company

FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. Renner says he is out of the hospital after he was seriously injured in a snow plow accident. In response to a Twitter post Monday about his TV series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner tweeted that other than the brain fog that remains, he is very excited to watch the next episode with his family at home.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Charleston-based vodka distillery is under new ownership - and it’s a face you’ve probably seen on the big screen.

Actor Jeremy Renner announced on Tuesday he is the new owner of Sweet Grass Vodka. The Marvel star is working with the company on plans for a cross-country bottle-signing tour.

“I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,” said Renner, who has been recovering since a serious snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Sweet Grass Vodka is potato vodka that is sourced in the Palmetto State. In 2022, the brand was named Best Domestic Vodka by The Fifty Best.

“Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it,” Renner said.

