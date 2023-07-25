Bryan County school system superintendent ready for 2023 school year

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County school system getting ready for another year.

Schools in that area, starting next week on Aug. 2.

“Bryan County schools, I’m biased, but it’s a great place to be,” Paul Brooksher said.

Superintendent Paul Brooksher says they’re ready to have everyone back.

“We’ve had people in our buildings all summer, getting the buildings ready and clean for our kids and our staff to return.” Brooksher said.

Brooksher says the school system has about 1600 staff coming back this year and about 10,400 students.

“Growth is not new to Bryan County schools. You know, the latest census data has us as the fastest growing county in the state of Georgia, so we’ve been working with growth since I’ve been here as superintendent since 2012.”

That growth is something Brooksher says they’re ready for in the next couple of years as the new Hyundai Mega Site continues bringing people into the area.

“Based on our growth that we do experience, we’ll have to ramp up our hiring, ramp up our building program.”

Although not many things have changed this year throughout the Bryan County school system, Brooksher says the beginning of any new school year is always an adjustment.

“First couple weeks of school can be pretty hectic, really busy, especially when you’re getting busses settled, your car lanes settled, your lunch lines settled, all those different pieces.”

And for any students starting to get those pre-first day jitters here’s some advice from superintendent Brooksher.

“Go to bed early, get ready to get up early, get ready for some long days, get ready for some quality days of learning.”

