City of Hardeeville to hold public comment for design of new Veteran’s Park

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - The City of Hardeeville plans to tear down these buildings in order to build a new Veteran’s Park.

But before they do that, they’ll be taking public comment next Tuesday to see what the final park should look like.

The park, which will be located next to the Hardeeville Library, is part of Hardeeville’s master plan for the municipal hub near city hall. A recreational area that is already next to the library will also be included in the new park.

If you’re interested, you can share your ideas for the design next Tuesday at the Hardeeville Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m.

“This is sort of the next step in that the catalyst for that master plan was the desire to create a veteran’s park, and so again, we have some concepts but we want to finalize the design and that’s why we’re asking the public to come out and especially our veterans to come out and give us their thoughts and ideas for what this park should ultimately look like,” said Matt Davis, the deputy city manager for Hardeeville.

Hardeeville officials hope that veteran’s park is more than a memorial space, but also becomes an active place in the community.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

