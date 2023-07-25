Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

City of Statesboro hosting opening house about new zoning rules

Statesboro City Hall
Statesboro City Hall(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro has spent a year rewriting its zoning rules.

Now it’s your chance to weigh in.

The city is hosting an open house about the changes in less than a week.

That will be your chance to take a look at the finished plan which the city says is a streamline and much needed update to the existing rules.

They’ll have experts on hand to answer questions about the changes.

That’s happening Monday night at the Statesboro City Council chambers from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI investigating deadly shooting in Garden City
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
1 killed in shooting on Waters Avenue in Savannah
Savannah Alderman speaks out after weekend violence
‘You will be held accountable:’ Savannah Alderman speaks out after weekend violence
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Kitchen, cleaning products distribution center opening in Effingham Co.
Woman charged after investigators say she ‘compelled’ stepchild to start fire inside home
Communication from public officials is critical in situations where safety is concerned, but a...
Changes to social media making it harder for government agencies to post updates