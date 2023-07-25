City of Statesboro hosting opening house about new zoning rules

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro has spent a year rewriting its zoning rules.

Now it’s your chance to weigh in.

The city is hosting an open house about the changes in less than a week.

That will be your chance to take a look at the finished plan which the city says is a streamline and much needed update to the existing rules.

They’ll have experts on hand to answer questions about the changes.

That’s happening Monday night at the Statesboro City Council chambers from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

