Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Curtis V. Cooper facility reopens in Pembroke after being destroyed by tornado

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Pembroke residents once again have access to affordable medical care in their own backyard.

The Curtis V. Cooper facility there was destroyed by the tornado that struck North Bryan County in April of 2022.

The company has been providing health services to residents through a mobile health unit.

That all changed Tuesday, as the Pembroke site reopened at a ceremony.

Curtis V. Cooper’s CEO described how challenging it was to get service back up and running in Bryan County.

“Had to get water back to the facility, had to get electricity back, so we worked with the City, so it’s been a real challenge for us,” said Albert Grandy, the CEO of Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care.

Curtis V. Cooper says their mission is to provide convenient, high-quality health care to those with limited means or ability to pay.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI investigating deadly shooting in Garden City
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
1 killed in shooting on Waters Avenue in Savannah
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
Man taken to hospital after being hit by machete at Sam’s Club

Latest News

As second store prepares to open in Pooler, family shares how medical cannabis helped their...
As second store prepares to open in Pooler, family shares how medical cannabis helped their young son
Chatham County 911 Communication Center experiencing staffing shortages
Memorial Health
Memorial Health included in HCA Healthcare data breach
Over-the-counter birth control pill soon to be available to the public
Memorial Health doctors share their thoughts on over-the-counter birth control