Curtis V. Cooper facility reopens in Pembroke after being destroyed by tornado

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Pembroke residents once again have access to affordable medical care in their own backyard.

The Curtis V. Cooper facility there was destroyed by the tornado that struck North Bryan County in April of 2022.

The company has been providing health services to residents through a mobile health unit.

That all changed Tuesday, as the Pembroke site reopened at a ceremony.

Curtis V. Cooper’s CEO described how challenging it was to get service back up and running in Bryan County.

“Had to get water back to the facility, had to get electricity back, so we worked with the City, so it’s been a real challenge for us,” said Albert Grandy, the CEO of Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care.

Curtis V. Cooper says their mission is to provide convenient, high-quality health care to those with limited means or ability to pay.

