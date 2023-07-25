Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Former GBI agent writing 3rd fictional crime novel

Former GBI agent writing 3rd fictional crime novel
Former GBI agent writing 3rd fictional crime novel(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A retired GBI agent has found a second career as a crime novel writer.

He’s speaking to readers Tuesday at the Statesboro Library.

When lawman-turned-author John Edwards prepares to write a novel, he relies not on research but on recollections after decades in law enforcement.

Edwards retired 15 years ago after a career in the GBI. He started as one of the bureau’s first undercover drug agents in the 70′s.

As a part time criminal justice professor and author, his classes halted during the pandemic and his wife suggested he try writing crime novels. He’s used 1970′s and 80′s Coastal Georgia as the backdrop, including his latest book “Darkness Under the Oaks”.

“The majority of my books capture culture local culture the architecture and beauty especially of Savannah,” Author John Edwards said.

He says they’re inspired by general experiences but aren’t copied from any of the hundreds of cases he investigated.

“I get calls from people who say “I know who this was.” I say “they’re whoever you want them to be. the book is fictional. My novels are novels.”

He’s currently working on a third novel set in Liberty and Long counties.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI investigating deadly shooting in Garden City
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
1 killed in shooting on Waters Avenue in Savannah
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
Man taken to hospital after being hit by machete at Sam’s Club

Latest News

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
FILE PHOTO
Georgia ports had their 2nd-busiest year despite a decline in retail cargo
As second store prepares to open in Pooler, family shares how medical cannabis helped their...
As second store prepares to open in Pooler, family shares how medical cannabis helped their young son