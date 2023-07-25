Former GBI agent writing 3rd fictional crime novel

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A retired GBI agent has found a second career as a crime novel writer.

He’s speaking to readers Tuesday at the Statesboro Library.

When lawman-turned-author John Edwards prepares to write a novel, he relies not on research but on recollections after decades in law enforcement.

Edwards retired 15 years ago after a career in the GBI. He started as one of the bureau’s first undercover drug agents in the 70′s.

As a part time criminal justice professor and author, his classes halted during the pandemic and his wife suggested he try writing crime novels. He’s used 1970′s and 80′s Coastal Georgia as the backdrop, including his latest book “Darkness Under the Oaks”.

“The majority of my books capture culture local culture the architecture and beauty especially of Savannah,” Author John Edwards said.

He says they’re inspired by general experiences but aren’t copied from any of the hundreds of cases he investigated.

“I get calls from people who say “I know who this was.” I say “they’re whoever you want them to be. the book is fictional. My novels are novels.”

He’s currently working on a third novel set in Liberty and Long counties.

