Former UGA linebacker secures plea deal, reduces rape indictment

Former UGA football player sentenced
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Adam Anderson, a former University of Georgia linebacker, was sentenced to a year in jail on Monday after a nearly two-year court battle.

A grand jury indicted Anderson for rape last April. But his charge was reduced from felony rape to misdemeanor sexual battery after a plea deal, court documents show. Now, Anderson will serve his time at Athens-Clarke County Jail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former UGA linebacker Adam Anderson indicted for rape by grand jury

Anderson was originally arrested in November 2021 after a 21-year-old woman told police he raped her at a house party in Athens. Then, a second woman said he sexually assaulted her in October 2020 in Oconee County.

Anderson played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2018 to 2021. He was indefinitely suspended from the team in 2021 after officials learned about the first allegation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

