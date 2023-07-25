Ga. senators receive feedback from businesses about state’s workforce

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A committee of Georgia senators are looking for ways to expand the state’s workforce something they say is about a lot more than just bringing new businesses to the state.

WTOC spoke with the chairman of the Senate Study Committee on Expanding Georgia’s workforce.

He says the Peach State has already done the work to make Georgia an attractive place to live.

With people putting down roots in the Peach State Wednesday was all about hearing from businesses on their needs to make sure the state supports the training and more those businesses need to stick around.

“We have to continue to be the number one place to do business, which means we always have to do more. And that’s what we’re going to do today is make sure we continue to hear from people in the state to have the right workforce in place for now and in the future,” State Sen. John Albers said.

This was the second meeting of the study committee.

The goal of these groups is to get focused feedback to help shape public policy when lawmakers head back to the Gold Dome.

